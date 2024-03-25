Murad Saeed, Azam Swati allowed to contest Senate elections

PESHAWAR: An appellate tribunal of the Peshawar Court (LHC) allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Murad Saeed, Khurram Zeeshan, and Azam Swati to contest the Senate elections, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the PTI leaders approached the Appellate Tribunal against the rejection of their nomination papers by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The returning officer rejected the nomination papers of Azam Swati, Murad Saeed, and Khurram Zeeshan for various reasons.

The tribunal pronounced a verdict that was reserved earlier after the conclusion of the arguments from both sides.

The tribunal comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmed allowed Murad Saeed and Khurram Zeeshan to contest the Senate elections on general seats while Azam Swati has been cleared to run for technocrat seat.

Earlier on March 22, The Appellate Tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday accepted the appeal of PTI worker Sanam Javed and allowed her to contest the Senate elections.

Sanam Javed moved to the Appellate Tribunal after her nomination papers were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The tribunal accepted Sanam Javed’s appeal against the rejection of nomination papers.

LHC Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan of the tribunal pronounced a reserved verdict that was reserved on Thursday after the completion of arguments from both sides.