29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, March 25, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Murad Saeed, Azam Swati allowed to contest Senate elections

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: An appellate tribunal of the Peshawar Court (LHC) allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Murad Saeed, Khurram Zeeshan, and Azam Swati to contest the Senate elections, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the PTI leaders approached the Appellate Tribunal against the rejection of their nomination papers by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The returning officer rejected the nomination papers of Azam Swati, Murad Saeed, and Khurram Zeeshan for various reasons.

The tribunal pronounced a verdict that was reserved earlier after the conclusion of the arguments from both sides.

The tribunal comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmed allowed Murad Saeed and Khurram Zeeshan to contest the Senate elections on general seats while Azam Swati has been cleared to run for technocrat seat.

Read More: Sanam Javed allowed to contest Senate polls

Earlier on March 22, The Appellate Tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday accepted the appeal of PTI worker Sanam Javed and allowed her to contest the Senate elections.

Sanam Javed moved to the Appellate Tribunal after her nomination papers were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The tribunal accepted Sanam Javed’s appeal against the rejection of nomination papers.

LHC Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan of the tribunal pronounced a reserved verdict that was reserved on Thursday after the completion of arguments from both sides.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.