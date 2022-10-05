Section 144 violation case: Murad Saeed gets bail extension till Oct 12

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad has granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed in a case pertaining to the violation of Section 144 in the federal capital during the party’s rally on August 20, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal of the district court in Islamabad heard the application filed by Murad Saeed for an extension in interim bail.

After hearing the arguments, the sessions judge extended the PTI leader’s interim bail till October 12 and also issued notice to the police.

On September 30, an additional district and sessions court in Islamabad granted bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Section 144 violation case.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel said that the case was registered only on a revenge basis. To which, the judge said that the prosecution has to present evidence to seek any against the former prime minister.

After hearing the arguments, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal granted bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

‘Violating Section 144’

The Islamabad police had filed a case against PTI chief Imran Khan and other party leaders for violating Section 144 during their rally in Islamabad held last month.

According to the first information report (FIR), the police had made announcements through loudspeakers that Section 144 was imposed in the city, however, the rally had continued. The party leaders had participated in the rally to protest PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest.

