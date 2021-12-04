Murad Saeed holds PPP responsible for ruining Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Saturday Saturday lambasted at PPP-led Sindh government for “ruining” Karachi and other Sindh cities, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering here in Karachi, the PTI leader said that Pakistan People’s Party ruling Sindh province for the past 13 years, but has failed to provide basic necessities to the people of Sindh.

“Zardari’s PPP has turned Karachi into gutter,” said Murad, adding that health, education, law and order and all other institutions were destroyed by PPP in Sindh.

Murad went on to say that wheat flour and sugar prices have been higher in Sindh as compared to other provinces. “The prices are high in Sindh due to erroneous policies and corrupt practices of PPP-led Sindh government.

Murad Saeed claimed that PTI will form the government in Sindh in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the Green Line BRT project, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran would inaugurate Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project on December 25. He said that the people of Karachi would be able to avail better transport facilities.

Regarding the Sukkur-Hyderabad project, he said that bids for M6 motorway have been received and soon Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform ground breaking of the project.

