PM Imran Khan orders early completion of Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review progress on Sindh uplift projects, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed authorities concerned for the early completion of the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway project.

He also directed Dr Fehmida Mirza for the construction of sports complexes in Badin, Ghotki and the other 12 cities of Sindh province.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Federal for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Sports Dr Fehmida Mirza attended the meeting.

Sindh uplift package

Prime Minister Imran Khan in April unveiled a historic development package worth Rs446 billion to develop backward areas of PPP-led Sindh through power supply, irrigation, sports and communication projects.

The package features restoration of 200,000 acres of agricultural land, upgradation of 14 passports offices, construction of Nai Gaj Dam to irrigate around 28,800 acres, 306-kilometre Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, gas supply to 160 villages and annual 30,000 new power connections in the neglected districts.

Hyderabad Sukkur motorway project

Hyderabad-Sukkur project is part of the Sindh package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in April this year.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had already approved the construction of the Hyderabad- Sukkur motorway at the revised PC-1 cost of Rs 191.471 billion.

The 306 Kilometers 6 –Lane, fenced motorway would be constructed on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis.

The ECNEC meeting held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin was informed that the project was expected to be completed in 30 months.

