Murad Saeed serves legal notice to Reham Khan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has served a legal notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan for hurling allegations at him in her book, ARY News reported.

Murad Saeed in his legal notice served to Reham Khan said his ministry was given best performing ministry award purely on merit, but the matter was made controversial with the reference of the content of your book, the legal notice read.

Saeed further said that the reference of the book was used for malicious propaganda against him and you [Reham] has not yet contradicted the content of the book being attributed to you.

Reham has been asked to give an explanation within 14 days and seek an unconditional apology, else a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion would be filed against her.

It may be noted that on February 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed certificates among his best performing ministries with Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed remaining on the top.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC head Asad Umar, and SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar secured second and third positions as best performing ministries in light of the performance agreement while Khusro Bakhtiyar, Moeed Yusuf, Razak Dawood, Sheikh Rasheed, Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mahmood and Fakhar Imam were also rewarded with certificates over their best performances.

