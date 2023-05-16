Murad Saeed urges President to take notice of death threats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Murad Saeed urged the President Arif Alvi to take notice of death threats, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a letter to President Arif Alvi, Murad Saeed asked informed him about the fake cases, death threats and involvement of government in cases against him.

He said that despite a former federal minister and Member of National Assembly there is no criminal record and he is booked in many cases including several terrorism cases since April 2022.

Murad Saeed said that all the PTI leaders including him called a peaceful protest following the arrest of former prime minister Imran khan and everyone know the spots of our protests which are usually Liberty Lahore, Hashtnagri Peshawar, Nishat Chowk Mingora.

He requested President Arif Alvi to take notice of human rights violations as he has been followed everywhere and he is unable to appear before the court. He added that sedition cases are also registered against him.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed’s house in Swat but he was not present at his home during the raid, according to police.

It is pertinent to mention here that police have arrested several senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in different cities of the province since May 9 as crackdown against PTI workers continues.