Murad Saeed’s residence raided in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed’s house on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

PTI leader Murad Saeed lambasted Capital police said that despite getting bail on ‘fake cases’ his house was raided by police when only women were present there.

“What is the reason for this raid?” Saeed questioned.

Earlier in the day, the police raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former UC chairman Raja Qaiser Ahmed’s residence.

Raja Qaiser had already left the house before the police raid.

Earlier in the month, the federal police raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz’s residence on Sunday.

The capital police raided and searched PTI Senator Shibli Faraz’s house near Parbat Road, Islamabad when he was not in the capital territory.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed concerns over the police raid at the house of Senator Shibli Faraz and took notice of the incident.

He directed the police officials to avoid the violation of the sanctity of the house and asked the IG Islamabad to present a detailed report of the incident.

Prior to the raid, the Lahore police force launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers after compiling lists containing more than 100 names.

