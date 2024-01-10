20.9 C
Murder case of private company’s finance manager registered in Karachi

Nazir Shah
Nazir Shah
|

Nazir Shah
Nazir Shahhttps://twitter.com/SsyedHhussain
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday registered a murder case of a private company’s finance manager, who was shot dead in Liaquatabad Underpass on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Shakeel Shaikh, who was working as a finance manager in a private company located in Karachi’s Korangi area was targeted by unknown armed men inside Liaqutabad underpass when he was going to the office.

The case has been registered at Sharifabad police station under section 302 at the complaint of the deceased’s cousin, Salman.

According to FIR, Salman got a call from a man named Iftikhar about the death of Shakeel Shaikh en-route to his office.

The body was handed over to me as the deceased had no son or brother, Salman stated in his statement in FIR.

The applicant has pleaded for the arrest of the killers and strict action against them.

