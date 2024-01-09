Private company’s accountant shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A firing incident was reported from Karachi where a man was shot dead in Liaquatabad underpass, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police officials, two unidentified armed men on a bike intercepted the car of the victim in the Liaquatabad underpass and opened fire on his vehicle, killing the individual – identified as Shakeel Sheikh – on the spot.

The deceased is said to be an accountant of a well-known private company; however, further investigation is underway to unveil the cause behind the killing.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway to nab the accused involved in the case.

