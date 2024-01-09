21.9 C
Private company’s accountant shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A firing incident was reported from Karachi where a man was shot dead in Liaquatabad underpass, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police officials, two unidentified armed men on a bike intercepted the car of the victim in the Liaquatabad underpass and opened fire on his vehicle, killing the individual – identified as Shakeel Sheikh – on the spot.

The deceased is said to be an accountant of a well-known private company; however, further investigation is underway to unveil the cause behind the killing.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway to nab the accused involved in the case.

Last year in December, Saqib Nawaz Jan, an election candidate in PP-29, was shot dead over a land dispute in Gujarat, Punjab.

As per the details garnered, the incident, reported by the local police, occurred in the context of a disagreement over land ownership.

Saqib Nawaz Jan’s candidacy for the upcoming elections from PP-29 was abruptly cut short due to the unfortunate altercation. The confrontation escalated into gunfire, claiming the life of the candidate.

Authorities swiftly responded to the situation, registering a case related to the shooting and initiating an investigation. As part of the ongoing probe, two suspects linked to the incident were apprehended by the police.

