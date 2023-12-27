Election candidate shot dead in Gujarat

Saqib Nawaz Jan, an election candidate in PP-29, was shot dead over a land dispute in Gujarat, Punjab, ARY News reported, quoting police.

As per the details garnered, the incident, reported by the local police, occurred in the context of a disagreement over land ownership.

Saqib Nawaz Jan’s candidacy for the upcoming elections from PP-29 was abruptly cut short due to the unfortunate altercation. The confrontation escalated into gunfire, claiming the life of the candidate.

Authorities swiftly responded to the situation, registering a case related to the shooting and initiating an investigation. As part of the ongoing probe, two suspects linked to the incident were apprehended by the police.

The general elections in Pakistan are scheduled to take place on February 8. The Election Commission of Pakistan is currently carrying out scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates.

Read more: General elections: Deadline for submitting nomination papers ends

As per the Commission’s updated schedule, scrutiny of the nomination papers will continue till December 30.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until the 3rd of January, with decisions expected by the 10th of January.

The Election Commission is set to release the updated list of candidates on the 11th of January, and candidates have until the 12th of January to withdraw their papers.

The allocation of electoral symbols will take place on the 13th of January, and the general elections are scheduled for the 8th of February.