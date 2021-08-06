Suspect behind murder of ANP leader in Balochistan ‘arrested’

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Zia Ullah Langau has announced to arrest one of the suspects behind the abduction and murder of the Awami National Party (ANP) leader Malik Ubedullah, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

The home minister disclosed it during the session of the Balochistan Assembly on Friday.

“It is the government’s responsibility to arrest the killers of Malik Ubedullah,” Zia Ullah Langau said while announcing that one of the murderers of the ANP leader has been arrested.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 05, police found a handcuffed body from Balochistan’s district of Pishin.

As per details, the body was recovered by the police from Muhajir camp Saranan in Pishin. The body was later identified as Awami National Party (ANP) leader Malik Ubedullah, who went missing outside his house on June 26.

The family members of the ANP leader had established a protest camp for his recovery.

Moreover, in another development, Balochistan Home Minister Zia Ullah Langau announced that they had formed a commission on the death of Usman Kakar to probe the circumstances leading to his death, however, no one appeared before it.

“I, hereby announce to abolish the commission formed to probe Usman Kakar’s death,” he said.