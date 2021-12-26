Suspect in murder of Pakistani-origin US woman planned to fly abroad

RAWALPINDI: Rizwan Habib, a suspect in the murder of a Pakistani-origin United States (US) woman Wajiha Swati, planned to fly abroad soon after committing the murder, ARY NEWS reported.

The startling revelations emerged after police interrogated the suspect during his physical remand granted by a court.

Rizwan Habib, who confessed to murdering his former wife Wajiha Swati, revealed before the investigators that he planned to fly abroad and even acquired a passport for the purpose. “I planned to get asylum and later nationality in Poland,” he said.

Detailing the murder, the former husband of Wajiha Swati said that he killed her using a sharp-pointed object and later carried the body in a vehicle to Hangu.

“My father told me that murdering her will cost Rs50,000,” the suspect said as police plan to seek an extension in his physical remand in the next hearing.

A Pakistani-origin US woman who has been missing for more than two months has been killed, the husband has confessed before the police in a major breakthrough in the case on Saturday.

According to police, Wajiha Swati’s husband has confessed before police during interrogation that he had killed her. A police team has been sent to Hangu for recovering the remains of the deceased woman after the husband identified the place of her burial.

“The suspect murdered her for her bank balance and properties,” they said adding that a newly formed investigation team has made the breakthrough in the case.

The suspect is in police custody after a court granted his physical remand recently.

According to details, Wajiha Swati was allegedly abducted on October 16 and a case was registered at the Morgah Police Station on a complaint of her eldest son. The FIR nominated Rizwan Habib as the main accused.

A police officer said that Wajiha Swati went missing on October 16 and her cell phone number was going off since then.

The reports quoting the family of the woman claimed that Habib and Wajiha have divorced, however, the former claimed otherwise.

