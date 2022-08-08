Murree: Entry of tourists restricted for second consecutive day

MURREE: The Murree administration has continued the restrictions on the entry of tourists to the hill station for the second consecutive day, ARY News reported on Monday.

The district administration said that those families having hotel bookings were being allowed to enter Murree while others were being sent back.

Moreover, the government machinery was also sent to the Murree to cope with any untoward situation.

Yesterday, after tourists thronged Murree during the holidays, the district administration blocked the entry of the people who have not gotten hotel bookings.

A large number of tourists entered Murree to spend their holidays which led the district administration to take strict measures to avoid any untoward situation.

The spokesperson of the Murree administration said in a statement that the entry of tourists having no hotel bookings was banned. The tourists without hotel bookings were being returned from the ‘17 Mile’ toll plaza.

In January this year, at least 22 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall died of the extreme weather in Murree.

The horrific accident had taken place after more than 100,000 vehicles entered Murree for three days despite thousands of vehicles managed to exit the hill station.

Comments