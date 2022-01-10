Murree, Kotli Sattian to form new Kohsar district

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday gave in principle a go-ahead to the creation of Kohsar district that will consist of the hill station of Murree and other adjoining tourist spots.

The approval that comes in the wake of the death of at least 22 tourists who were stranded during a snowstorm in Murree is aimed at ensuring better administration and to avoid such a tragedy in future.

Sources privy to the development said Murree will be separated from Rawalpindi and given the status of a district with Kotli Sattian and other tourist spots merged with it to form the Kohsar district.

They said the Board of Revenue (BoR) senior member and Rawalpindi commissioner have been given instructions to carry out delimitation of the new district.

CM Buzdar instructed that Kotli Sattian and other tourist spots be merged with the new district.

At least 22 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall died of the extreme weather in Murree on last Friday night.

An initial investigation report on the Murree tragedy exposed the administrative flaws during the influx of tourists to the scenic hill station during snowfall.

