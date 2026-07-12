Murree is witnessing an exceptionally high influx of tourists over the weekend, resulting in severe traffic congestion across the Murree Expressway and several major roads.

Long queues of vehicles have caused significant delays, leaving tourists and other travellers facing considerable disruption.

With the holiday period continuing, authorities expect the number of visitors to increase further over the coming days, placing additional pressure on the hill station’s road network.

Traffic remains particularly heavy on both the entry and exit routes to Murree, and motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Earlier, City Traffic Police Murree intensified its crackdown against motorists driving without valid licences on the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Punjab, Muhammad Waqas Nazir.

The operation, conducted under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Murree, Munir Ahmed Hashmi, resulted in hundreds of challan ticket being issued to motorcyclists and other drivers who were involved in violating traffic laws. Legal action is also being taken against offenders.

Read more: Murree Expressway Accident Toll Rises to 10; Victims Identified at PIMS

According to a traffic police spokesperson, the campaign against unlicensed driving had been intensified, with daily checkpoints and inspections conducted on major roads and at key locations to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

The spokesperson said driving without a valid licence is a legal offence and urged motorists to carry their original driving licences while driving.

CTO Murree Munir Ahmed Hashmi appealed to the public not to drive any vehicle or motorcycle without a valid driving licence and to strictly observe traffic laws. He said compliance with traffic regulations is essential not only to meet legal requirements but also to safeguard the lives and property of road users.

The spokesperson reiterated that the City Traffic Police Murree is following a zero-tolerance policy against unlicensed driving and will continue taking indiscriminate action against violators.