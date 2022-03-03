Murree tragedy: LHC summons transfer, posting details of officers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned a detailed report of transfers and postings of officials during the last three years in Murree, ARY News reported.

LHC Circuit Bench Rawalpindi was hearing a case related to the Murree tragedy which claimed the lives of at least 22 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall.

Legal Adviser District Administration Rawalpindi, Syed Shah Muhammad appeared before the court. Justice Chaudhry Aziz remarked that the court asked for the report regarding the tragedy in the last hearing, where it is?

A letter has been penned to the chief secretary Punjab office for the provision of the report, which is still not received, the legal adviser apprised the court. The LHC asked the district administration to submit the report immediately else it will summon Punjab’s chief secretary tomorrow.

At least 22 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall died of the extreme weather in Murree on Friday, Jan 07 night.

An initial investigation report on the Murree tragedy exposed the administrative flaws during the influx of tourists to the scenic hill station during the snowfall.

