Gang involved in theft of car tyres, batteries busted in Murree

MURREE: Police claimed on Thursday to have busted a gang involved in theft of tyres and batteries of vehicles at the hill station of Murree.

The police said they arrested four members of the gang, who were identified as Jahanzeb, Aamir Javed, Sajid Hussain, and Rashid Ali.

Four batteries, tyres of three vehicles, and Rs50,000 cash were recovered from their possession. A car that the suspects would use to commit thefts was also seized.

A police official said the held suspects would steal batteries and tyres of parked vehicles. During investigation, he added, they confessed to having committed several thefts at the hill station.

Murree made headlines last month when at least 22 tourists, including children and women, froze to death in their vehicles on the snow-covered roads after a snow storm hit the hill station.

On the one hand, the government’s apathy and negligence were blamed for the Murree incident and on the other, local businessmen, especially hotel owners, treated tourists badly by not only overcharging them but depriving them of facilities such as heater and hot water in the freezing weather conditions.

