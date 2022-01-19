Murree tragedy: Punjab govt swings into action against responsible officers

LAHORE: Punjab government has initiated action against the officers who were declared responsible for the Murree tragedy, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said in a statement that action has been initiated after suspending 15 officers.

He said that the suspended officers include Rawalpindi’s commissioner, deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner, city police officer (CPO), chief traffic officer (CTO), ASP, DSP Traffic, SP Highway Circle, SDO Highway Mechanical, Divisional Forest Officer Murree, District Emergency Officer Murree, In-Charge Murree Rescue 1122, PDMA Punjab Director and others.

The chief minister said that he ordered disciplinary action against the suspended officers. CM Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government fulfilled its promise with the nation to take action against the responsible officers over the Murree tragedy.

At least 22 tourists, including children and women, had frozen to death in their vehicles on the snow-covered roads after a snowstorm hit the hill station.

On one hand, the government’s apathy and negligence have been blamed for the Murree incident and on the other, local businessmen, especially hotel owners, treated tourists badly by not only overcharging them but depriving them of facilities such as heater and hot water in the freezing weather conditions.

As many as 17 hotels have been sealed in the wake of the incident. The committee formed to probe the Murree tragedy has completed its investigation and held the district administration responsible for the disaster.

The five-member committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Home Zafar Nasarullah, has so far quizzed and collected records from different departments, including the district administration, police, NHA and Rescue 1122.

