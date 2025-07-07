Mystical weather transforms Murree into cloud-kissed paradise

MURREE: The Murree weather in July 2025 has turned the charming highland retreat into a dreamlike scenery, with clouds dropping from the sky, kissing the landscapes and settling over the valleys, ARY News reported.

Due to the dense fog, significant visibility has been reduced, prompting the traffic police to issue strict advisories for travellers.

Jhinga Gali Chowk, one of Murree’s busiest and most scenic spots, is currently showcasing nature’s magnificence.

Tourists are coming in flux, creating long queues to witness the spectacular views, and fostering the Murree tourism. The temperature vacillates between 20°C and 25°C, with cool breezes and mist enveloping the region.

According to the Meteorological Department, hailstorms and heavy rainfall are expected within the next 12 to 24 hours, which will add elegance to the Murree weather in July 2025.

This has led to the issuance of a traffic advisory, urging visitors to exercise caution. The advisory includes one-way road conversions, parking restrictions near GPO Chowk, and limited access to Mall Road to ensure pedestrian safety.

Murree’s reputation as a global tourist destination is further elevated by the current weather. The Murree tourism boom is in full swing, with visitors from across Pakistan and abroad captivated by the cloud-kissed mountains and lush greenery.

The Murree weather in July 2025 has added a magical touch to the region’s natural beauty. Tourists are especially enchanted by the opportunity to observe clouds up close, a rare and unforgettable experience.

