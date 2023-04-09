Murtaza Javed Abbasi passes derogatory remarks against CJP

ABBOTTABAD: Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi has delivered derogatory remarks against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing an inauguration event of a gas project in Tanawal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi passed derogatory remarks against CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial and alleged that the chief justice is acting like a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker.

ن لیگ کے وفاقی وزیر مرتضیٰ جاوید عباسی کا چیف جسٹس سے متعلق نازیبا الفاظ کا استعمال#ARYNews #PMLN pic.twitter.com/JHP6kbKIko — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) April 9, 2023

He alleged that CJP became a PTI activist now. After his address, locals staged a protest against Abbasi’s statement and chanted slogans against the PML-N leaders. The protestors said that the PML-N government is deceiving the nation by inaugurating a gas project in Tanawal.

READ: PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI RETURNS SC BILL CLIPPING CJP WINGS

A few days ago, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to immediately resign ‘instead of bringing more disasters’.

In a Twitter message, Nawaz Sharif said that courts usually bring nations out of crises instead of pushing them into more turmoils. He added, “I don’t know what kind of authority is used by CJP to impose a minority decision on the majority decision [of the Supreme Court].”

Criticising the SC verdict in the election delay case, Sharif alleged that the CJP should immediately resign instead of bringing more disasters to the nation by backing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) agenda after disrespecting his post and the Constitution.

