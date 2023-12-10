Intense political rhetoric testament to in-time elections: Murtaza Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi on Sunday said the intense political rhetoric in the country was a testament to the fact that elections were imminent and would be held on the already announced date by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“With the will of the Almighty, the elections will take place on Thursday, February 8, 2024,” said the minister while talking to a private news channel.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would issue the general election schedule, he said, adding all political parties would be given 54 days under the constitution and law for electioneering.

To a query, Murtaza Solangi said the courts were dispensing justice to everyone despite questions raised by a handful of people. Accountability should be done across the board, the minister said.

“The history suggests that some of the governments could not complete its democratic terms,” he said, adding the case hearing for former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has been scheduled after four decades.

He, to another query, said the caretaker government was bound to implement the orders of the apex court. PTI officials, in the past, had emphasized the need for the return of illegal immigrants to their countries, Solangi recalled.

“It seems that the former chief of PTI indirectly wants to gain sympathy from both the Taliban government and the TTP, if so, it would be extremely regrettable,” he said while reacting to the former PTI chairman’s statement on Afghan-related issues.

“Public broadcasters operate on public support,” he said while underlining the need for carrying reforms in these institutions of public importance.

To another query, he said Pakistan and United States bilateral relations had seen a lot of improvement. “China is our strategic partner, and our relations with China will strengthen further,” he remarked.

