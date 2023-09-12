Murtaza Solangi vows to resolve genuine issues of Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has expressed all-out support to Gilgit Baltistan government in addressing all genuine issues being faced by the region, ARY News reported.

He said Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed to resolve the issue of wheat subsidy, and the now matter has almost been addressed.

The Information Minister said during his tenure as Director General Radio Pakistan, he raised voice for the people of Gilgit Baltistan and worked hard for the promotion of local languages of the area.

Replying to a question about Prime Minister’s visit to Gilgit, Murtaza Solangi said the Prime Minister today spent a very busy day in Gilgit, attended various meetings, interacted with the students, reviewed law and order situation, and pace of work on various ongoing development projects.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the authorities concerned to identify the elements spreading chaos in the name of religion in Gilgit, and take strict action against them.

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting to discuss development projects and law and order situation in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

He was told that steps had been taken to identify and address the problems confronting the education sector in all GB districts, particularly Diamer and Astore.