PM Kakar calls for action against elements ‘spreading chaos’ in Gilgit

GILGIT: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to identify the elements spreading chaos in the name of religion in Gilgit, and take strict action against them, ARY News reported.

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting to discuss development projects and law and order situation in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Interim Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, Interim Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, Gilgit Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah, Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, GB chief secretary and IG Police, and senior officers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the progress on projects in information technology, health, education, and other sectors, as well as the issues.

He was told that steps had been taken to identify and address the problems confronting the education sector in all GB districts, particularly Diamer and Astore.

The measures taken for the promotion of education sector included the provision of food to the students, reconstruction of buildings and rehabilitation of dilapidated structures, professional training of teachers, and establishment of smart schools.

PM Kakar was also apprised of projects in the GB health sector including the establishment of a 24-hour helpline to address the issue of mental health.

Besides the performance of the environment and tourism sectors, the prime minister was also briefed about the sowing of wheat and subsidy on the crop, production and potential of hydel power in GB as well as the budget.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the authorities concerned to identify the elements spreading chaos in the name of religion, and take strict action against them.

He also directed the GB administration and leadership to assess the scope of the ongoing development projects and give a special focus on those of a crucial nature.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker premier is in Gilgit to review progress on developmental projects as well as law and order situation in the region.

On his arrival, the Prime Minister laid a floral wreath at the monument of martyrs. A contingent of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts presented guard of honour to the prime minister.

Later, the Prime Minister visited an exhibition of science models by students of local schools and evinced a keen interest in the innovative models made by the students.