Murtaza Wahab files nomination papers for Karachi Mayor poll

KARACHI: People’s Party’s Murtaza Wahab reached election commission office to submit his nomination papers for Karachi’s Mayor election, scheduled on June 15, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Wahab’s rival in Mayor’s election Jamaat Islami’s Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman earlier filed his nomination papers in the election commission’s office.

Murtaza Wahab was accompanied by lawyers and large number of the PPP workers.

Talking to media Murtaza Wahab thanked the PPP leadership for trust on him and vowed to serve the people and assured to give the city its due right.

“People’s Party has emerged as the majority party in the city with our efforts,” the party’s Sindh president Nisar Khuhro said. “No other party had contested on all seats,” he said. “Najmi Alam is our covering candidate,” he said.

“We will continue to serve, whatever anybody saying,” Khuhro commented. “One should not level allegations of abduction without proof,” he said. “They are leveling allegations when being denied of votes,” he said.

People’s Party’s Karachi President Saeed Ghani claimed to win the offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor by the PPP. “Hafiz Naeem have two aspirations, to become emir of Jamaat Islami and the Mayor of Karachi,” Ghani said. “He will become the JI chief, but the line of Karachi’s mayor is not in his hand,” PPP leader sarcastically said.

“Hafiz Naeem is accepting his defeat. It is responsibility of the government to bring arrested persons for vote,” he added.

Earlier, Hafiz Naeem had said that five UC chairmen of PTI have been arrested. “They were not released despite the election commission’s instructions,” he lamented. “Two more chairmen were also missing since last night,” he said.