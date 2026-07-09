KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has inaugurated a dedicated police station of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), describing it as a landmark initiative to combat water theft and strengthen enforcement against illegal water connections and the hydrant mafia.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by KWSC Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Chief Operating Officer Engineer Asadullah Khan, Chief Financial Officer Ammar Ali Khan, and other senior officials.

Speaking at the event, the Karachi mayor said the Water Corporation has begun implementing a zero-tolerance policy against water theft, illegal connections, and the hydrant mafia.

He said the establishment of the dedicated police station marks the first time in Karachi’s history that a specialized law enforcement facility has been created to investigate and prosecute offences related to water theft, unauthorized connections, and illegal hydrants.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the police station has been established under the Water Corporation Act and has been granted full legal authority and investigative powers.

He added that the facility would expedite the registration of cases, investigations, and legal proceedings related to water theft, making the process more efficient, transparent, and effective.

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According to the Karachi mayor, all cases involving water theft will now be registered at the dedicated Water Corporation police station to ensure prompt, impartial, and effective legal action.

He said the initiative marks the beginning of a new phase of decisive legal measures aimed at preventing water theft, safeguarding public water resources, and ensuring citizens receive their fair share of water.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also warned that strict and indiscriminate action would be taken against individuals involved in water theft, illegal hydrants, and the unauthorized use of public water supplies, adding that no leniency would be shown to those depriving residents of equitable access to water.