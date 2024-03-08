PML-N’s Mushahid Hussain Syed demands general amnesty for political prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Friday demanded general amnesty for political prisoners including incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder, ARY News reported.

“I was first to demand the release of the PTI chairman, now everyone should be pardoned after general elections,” Mushahid Hussain Syed said while speaking on the floor of the Senate of Pakistan.

The PML-N lawmaker said he also demanded the release of Nawaz Sharif during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rule and now demanding pardon for everyone including the PTI founder.

He said SIC should be allocated reserved seats in the assemblies.

Commenting on the missing persons, Mushahid Hussain Syed said more than 500 MQM-P missing workers have been recovered only 13 are missing. He said the report on the Balochistan missing persons was presented to the committee.

The former prime minister is currently serving his jail terms in cipher, toshakhana and an ‘un-Islamic’ marriage case in the Adiala Jail.

Earlier after the election results, Mushahid Hussain Syed said PTI had emerged as the largest political party in the election.

“Nawaz Sharif should show magnanimity and extend his hand.”

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should also be included in the system”. He must visit the PTI’s founder”, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senator advised his party leadership.