31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 25, 2023
- Advertisement -

Mushahid Hussain Syed hints at ‘mother of all deals’ with PTI chief

Naeem Ashraf Butt
By Naeem Ashraf Butt
|

TOP NEWS

Naeem Ashraf Butt
Naeem Ashraf Butthttps://twitter.com/NaeemAshrafBut2
Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Monday hinted at a ‘deal’ with the incarcerated PTI chairman.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News Mushahid Hussain Syed, who is also heading Senate Standing Committee on Defence, said they are ‘unable’ to handle prisoner no. 804. Seems like there would be a “Mother of all deals” with the PTI chief.

The PML-N leader said he responded to Western leaders’ queries about the issue between the PTI chief and the Establishment as a matter of ‘quarrel among lovers’, in which there is also a possibility of forgiveness.

Mushahid Hussain Syed said Pakistan cannot bear the brunt of any other confrontation. Everyone should work for the betterment of the country.

Read more: PTI chairman cannot be produced in nikah case, court informed

Responding to another question, Mushahid Hussain said the military establishment is ‘against’ accountability of its men by others. They have their own accountability system, he added.

The lawmaker said he did not attend the London meeting, in which it was decided to support the extension to Qamar Javed Bajwa as chief of the army staff.

He regretted that the PDM government gave new life to the PTI and its chief in 2022 through a no-confidence move. He was down and out, but PDM gave him a new life.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.