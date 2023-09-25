Mushahid Hussain Syed hints at ‘mother of all deals’ with PTI chief

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Monday hinted at a ‘deal’ with the incarcerated PTI chairman.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News Mushahid Hussain Syed, who is also heading Senate Standing Committee on Defence, said they are ‘unable’ to handle prisoner no. 804. Seems like there would be a “Mother of all deals” with the PTI chief.

The PML-N leader said he responded to Western leaders’ queries about the issue between the PTI chief and the Establishment as a matter of ‘quarrel among lovers’, in which there is also a possibility of forgiveness.

Mushahid Hussain Syed said Pakistan cannot bear the brunt of any other confrontation. Everyone should work for the betterment of the country.

Responding to another question, Mushahid Hussain said the military establishment is ‘against’ accountability of its men by others. They have their own accountability system, he added.

The lawmaker said he did not attend the London meeting, in which it was decided to support the extension to Qamar Javed Bajwa as chief of the army staff.

He regretted that the PDM government gave new life to the PTI and its chief in 2022 through a no-confidence move. He was down and out, but PDM gave him a new life.