Music will not be allowed in public: Taliban

KABUL: Taliban’s chief spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid on Thursday said that the group will not allow music or any cultural activity including music in public as it is forbidden in Islam.

In an interview with the New York Times, he said that the group, which now controls Afghanistan, will not pressurize people from doing so but will persuade them not to listen to or create music.

“Music is forbidden in Islam,” Mujahid said.”But we’re hoping that we can persuade people not to do such things, instead of pressuring them.”

The spokesperson, speaking about the policies on women, said they can go to educational centres and hospitals without a mehram.

He added that the west should refrain from interfering in the country’s political and social affairs.

“They shouldn’t interfere in our country and take out our human resources: doctors, professors and other people we need here,” Mr. Mujahid said.

He added: “In America, they might become dishwashers or cooks. It’s inhuman.”