AllahuAkbar: Karnataka’s brave Muslim girl Muskan speaks to ARY News

Indian girl Muskan, who was heckled by a mob wearing saffron scarves outside a college in Karnataka over wearing a hijab, said that she has trust in Almighty Allah and was not scared by the mob.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Muskan said as soon as she entered the college, the group started chanting Jai Shri Ram. I was not scared and started chanting Allahu Akbar on the face of the mob.

The girl said that the majority of the mob that heckled her was of outsiders only a few were students of her college, however, the college staff supported her.

Muskan vowed to fight the mob and continue wearing hijab. She also thanked the people supporting her.

A video of a girl, wearing a hijab, being heckled by male students wearing has gone viral on social media.

Muskan said that she had come to the college for submitting an assignment. She added that she was not being allowed inside just because she was carrying the burqa but somehow made her way inside.

The brave girl revealed that she is not the only student to have undergone such an experience. She claimed that five women, who were told to remove their hijab or else be sent back home, came crying to her.

The girl said she feels safe as her friends from other religions along with police assured her safety.

