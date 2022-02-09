Muslim girl wearing hijab exposed Indian politics: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said that an Indian Muslim girl, Muskan, who was harassed over wearing hijab while going to her school has exposed the Indian politics, ARY NEWS reported.

Sheikh Rasheed was responding to an incident in India’s Karnataka state where a Muslim girl was chased by goons clad in saffron as she responded to the attempt with the slogan of Allahu Akbar.

“She has effectively exposed the face of Indian extremism before the world,” he said while speaking during the presser.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the salaries of security forces as announced by prime minister Imran Khan will be raised from March. “I have also requested the prime minister to increase salaries of civil employees,” he said.

Further speaking on the opposition’s plan to bring a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed said that any such attempt would be foiled as recently their Senators voted in favour of the government.

“First take care of your men who could jump the ship on our signal,” he said and added that if these people had the guts to bring a no-confidence motion, they would have brought it on the first day, Imran Khan came to power.

“I even do not see them coming to Islamabad on March 23,” he said.

He said that the next 50 days are important in politics as the Iranian interior minister will be visiting Pakistan on 14 February while the prime minister will also be visiting Russia after China visit.

He further shared that the activeness in the opposition’s rank was owing to cases against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz that are now moving towards their conclusion.

Further speaking on Faisal Vawda’s lifetime disqualification, he said that the lawmaker would use his legal options and approach Supreme Court against the decision.

