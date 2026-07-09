HAFIZABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has declared the Muslim University Institute of Education and Health Sciences an illegal institution.

According to the HEC, the institute is not a recognized degree-awarding institution and is not authorized to confer degrees, diplomas, or certificates.

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The Commission further stated that degrees, diplomas, and certificates issued by the institution will not be attested or verified by the HEC.

The HEC has advised students and parents to verify the legal status and recognition of any educational institution before seeking admission.

Read more: HEC issues alert over illegal higher education institution

Earlier, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan issued a public warning to parents and students regarding enrolling in unrecognized higher education institutions.

The HEC declared the Muslim University Institute of Education and Health Sciences in Hafizabad an illegal institution and said that the institute is not authorized to award degrees in Pakistan.

According to the regulator, the institution lacks legal authority to award chartered degrees and is therefore ineligible to issue any degree, diploma, or certificate.

The HEC also warned that any degrees awarded by the institution will not be verified or attested by the commission.

The commission has also advised parents and prospective students to verify an institution’s legal status and registration before seeking admission.