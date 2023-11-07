Muslim world needs to unite against Israel’s brutality on Gaza: JI chief

TEHRAN: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq said that the Muslim world needs to unite against Israel’s brutality on the people of Gaza, ARY News reported.

Addressing a meeting held in Tehran, the JI chief said that the message of Syed Abul A’la Maududi and Imam Khomeini was to unite under the name of one Ummah.

Sirajul Haq stated that the killing of innocent people in Gaza has entered into second month but OIC and the international community have failed to stop Israel from the genocide.

On November 6, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq reached Iran on a four-day visit to discuss the Palestine situation after Israel’s aggression.

JI Secretary Information, Qaiser Sharif said Sirajul Haq to meet Iran’s political and religious party leaders during his stay in Tehran. The meetings will focus on the Palestinians’ genocide by the occupation forces of Israel in Gaza.

Death toll crosses 10,000

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in war on Gaza has exceeded 10,000 people, the Palestinian Health Ministry Monday.

Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for the Health Ministry, said at a news conference that the Israeli army killed 10,022 people and injured more than 25,000 others. The death toll includes 4,104 children and 2,641 women, he added.

Al-Qudra also said the Health Ministry has received reports about 2,350 people missing under the rubble, including around 1,300 children.

In the past few hours, he said, the Israeli warplanes targeted three adjacent hospitals in Gaza City, including an eye hospital, a psychiatric hospital and Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital.

The Israeli targeting of the three hospitals left eight Palestinians killed and 125 others injured, according to the spokesman.