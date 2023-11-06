Sirajul Haq reaches Iran on four-day visit

TEHRAN: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq on Monday reached Iran on a four-day visit to discuss the Palestine situation after Israel’s aggression, ARY News reported, quoting the party’s spokesperson.

JI Secretary Information, Qaiser Sharif said Sirajul Haq will meet Iran’s political and religious party leaders during his stay in Tehran.

The meetings will focus on the Palestinians’ genocide by the occupation forces of Israel in Gaza.

Siralul Haq will also attend different programs meant for the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

In a separate development, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a farewell meeting with Hamas leader Khaled Mashal and others in Qatar.

According to Aslam Ghauri, JUI-F spokesperson, Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with a delegation held different meetings with the Hamas leadership in Qatar. The meetings focused on the current situation of Palestine as Israel has waged war on the innocent residents of Gaza.

The meeting urged the Muslim leaders to play their role in Gaza ceasefire. Hamas leaders thanked Maulana Fazlur Rehman for showing solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on Sunday.