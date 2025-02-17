Mustafa Amir case: Armaghan’s father says son runs software house at home

KARACHI: The father of the prime suspect, Armaghan, in the Mustafa Amir murder case, has claimed that his son runs a software house at home, ARY News reported.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday heard a petition against trial court’s decision of denying physical remand of prime accused Armaghan. The high court ordered to produce the accused before the court tomorrow.

Speaking to the media at Sindh High Court, Armaghan’s father Kamran Qureshi expressed a lack of confidence in the police, saying that he is the first rock star of the country but he neither has confidence in the police nor in the system.

He acknowledged that Armaghan is a drug addict and needs to be treated. Kamran Qureshi also claimed that Armaghan ran a soft ware house at home.

Qureshi also defended his son’s actions for firing on police, comparing the situation to dacoits entering their home.

Responding to a question about why Armaghan opened fire on police, Qureshi said “Would not I open fire, if dacoits entered my house”.

It is worth mentioning here that Mustafa Aamir went missing on January 6 and a kidnapping case was registered. The police then arrested main suspect, Armaghan, from the Defence area of Karachi.

A co-accused Shiraz revealed crucial details to police during the investigation. He told the police that prime suspect Armaghan lured Mustafa Amir to his house, where he subjected him to brutal torture using iron rods for three hours.

“After rendering Mustafa Amir unconscious, Armaghan allegedly taped his mouth shut,” Shiraz said and added that then the victim was drove to Hub.

The car was stopped near a mountain, approximately two kilometers from Dareji. Shiraz revealed that Armaghan poured petrol on Mustafa and set him ablaze after checking if he was still alive.

“When the car’s trunk was opened, Mustafa Amir was still alive, and then Armaghan poured petrol on car and set it ablaze with a lighter,” revealed the accused.