Mustafa Amir murder accused Armaghan faces additional legal trouble

KARACHI: Another case has surfaced against Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case. The prime suspect was booked under charges of threatening to kill a lawyer, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the case was registered on the complaint of lawyer Saif Advocate.

Armaghan had sent threatening messages to the lawyer representing cases against him. The suspect had threatened the plaintiff’s lawyer in two separate cases.

The plaintiff’s lawyer stated that on April 22, 2024, Armaghan sent WhatsApp messages threatening to kill him or force his disappearance if he did not back off. He also used abusive language against the lawyer and his family.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency launched a money-laundering probe against Armaghan, key accused in Mustafa Amir murder case.

The FIA’s anti-money laundering circle and cybercrime circle are jointly inquiring into the probe.

The FIA authorities have said that Armaghan’s all accounts and properties being ceased for 90 days. “The persons involved in dealings through Armaghan’s accounts would also be added to the investigation,” officials said.

A letter has been written to the CIA seeking evidence about involvement of the accused in money laundering, officials said.

Moreover, forensic tests will be conducted with regard to the evidence about Armaghan’s involvement in cybercrimes.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior had ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to investigate the Mustafa Amir murder case on Friday.

The NA body’s meeting decided that the FIA Cyber Crime Wing should begin its investigation immediately in the murder case.

PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah urged the FIA to take swift action against the suspect, who had opened fire on police officers yet received lenient treatment.

Another MNA, Nabeel Gabol said that the Mustafa Amir murder case involves drug trading and purchases from the dark web, indicating a failure of federal institutions.

A high-level meeting at the Chief Minister House chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah discussed progress of Mustafa Amir murder case on Thursday.

Senior officers from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) brief the chief minister on the progress of the case.