Mustafa Amir case: Armaghan turns his house into fortress, details emerge

KARACHI: The latest details about the house of Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, in DHA phase 5 Karachi paint a chilling picture of a heavily fortified residence, ARY News reported.

Equipped with the latest security cameras, automated systems, and walk-through gates, the property appears to be a fortified fortress.

The house is surrounded by barbed wire on its outer walls, and bullet marks are visible on inside as well as outside walls.

Luxury cars, with bullet holes on their windows, are parked in the porch, worth millions of rupees. Inside, the first floor resembles the layout of a call center, adding to the mystery surrounding the house.

The father of the Armaghan also claimed that his son runs a software house at home.

On February 8, Police raided the residence of Armaghan. However, he resisted the arrest by opening fire on the raiding police party, injuring a DSP and a constable.

He even had a control room set up with over 40 CCTV cameras, which he used to resist the police for four hours.

Speaking to the media at Sindh High Court, Armaghan’s father Kamran Qureshi expressed a lack of confidence in the police, saying that he is the first rock star of the country but he neither has confidence in the police nor in the system.

He acknowledged that Armaghan is a drug addict and needs to be treated. Kamran Qureshi also claimed that Armaghan ran a software house at home.

Qureshi also defended his son’s actions for firing on police, comparing the situation to dacoits entering their home.

Responding to a question about why Armaghan opened fire on police, Qureshi said “Would not I open fire, if dacoits entered my house”.