‘Mustafa Amir was given chance by Armaghan to run for his life’

KARACHI: Armaghan, a main suspect in Mustafa Amir murder case has revealed bone-chilling details, describing how he killed the latter, ARY News reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation report.

According to the investigation officer, Armaghan attacked Mustafa Amir with an iron rod as soon as he entered his house, resembling a scene from a movie.

The accused allegedly played a sinister game of chance with Mustafa Amir’s life, telling him: “If the coin lands on heads, I’ll let you go; if it’s tails, I’ll hit you again.”

Armaghan reportedly flipped the coin twice and struck Mustafa with the rod both times, leaving him severely injured, the investigation officer reportedly revealed.

Armaghan later took Mustafa to Hub, opened the car trunk, and taunted him: “Get up and run if you can save yourself.” However, Mustafa Amir was unable to move.

Armaghan then flipped the coin once more, stating that if Mustafa lost again, he would not set him on fire in the vehicle.

Read more: Mustafa Amir case: Mother demands capital punishment for Armaghan

The investigative team revealed that they searched 130 kilometers deep into the area to locate the charred remains of Mustafa Amir.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

Confession

On Thursday, police claimed that the suspect, Armaghan confessed to the murder of Mustafa Amir during interrogation

According to police authorities, Armaghan’s statement was recorded on video.

In his confessional statement to police, Armaghan revealed that he drove the car from Khayaban-e-Mohafiz to Dareji.

He later set the vehicle on fire while Mustafa was still alive and semi-conscious. The suspect admitted to assaulting the deceased, firing three warning shots with a rifle that did not hit him.