Court grants permission to exhume Mustafa Amir body

KARACHI: The Judicial Magistrate Karachi West on Monday ordered the formation of a medical board for the exhumation of Mustafa Amir’s body, ARY News reported.

Mustafa Amir went missing on January 6 and a kidnapping case was registered. Later, his headless body was recovered near Hub.

The investigative officer of the case had filed the request for exhumation before the local court.

The court instructed the Sindh Health secretary to establish a medical board for the exhumation process in Mustafa Amir murder case. The court has ordered authorities to complete the exhumation process and submit a report within seven days.

What really happened?

According to sources, the accused named Shiraz revealed crucial details to police during the investigation. He told the police that prime suspect Armughan lured Mustafa Amir to his house, where he subjected him to brutal torture using iron rods for three hours.

“After rendering Mustafa Amir unconscious, Armughan allegedly taped his mouth shut,” Shiraz said and added that then the victim was drove to Hub.

The car was stopped near a mountain, approximately two kilometers from Daraji. Shiraz revealed that Armaghan poured petrol on Mustafa and set him ablaze after checking if he was still alive.

Read more: Mustafa Amir case: Police reveal shocking new findings about Armaghan

“When the car’s trunk was opened, Mustafa Amir was still alive, and then Armughan poured petrol on car and set it ablaze with a lighter,” revealed the accused, Shiraz.

The suspect told the police that he and Armughan fled the scene, walking for three hours before paying a Suzuki pick-up driver Rs. 2,000 to take them to 4K Chowrangi.

“We took a rickshaw from 4K Chowrangi to Defence and then an online taxi to reach home,” Shiraz said.

He said that during the police raid, Armughan sent to his house to record a video, adding that failed to do so due to fear of the police and escaped.

Girl’s involvement

Mustafa’s mother had earlier informed the police about Marsha Shahid’s involvement in the case. She claimed that Marsha Shahid, a girl who had a four-year relationship with her son, was involved in his murder.

According to Amir Mustafa’s mother, Marsha had been deceiving her son and was also addicted to drugs. The mother alleged that Marsha’s actions led to a dispute between Mustafa and Armughan, the prime suspect in the case.

Mustafa’s mother further revealed that Marsha had threatened to kill her son, and a fight also broke out between the two. She further claimed that Armaghan had informed Marsha about Mustafa’s murder on January 9.

The police later summoned Marsha for questioning, but she had already fled to the United States by then.