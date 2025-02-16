Mustafa Amir case: Police reveal shocking new findings about Armaghan

KARACHI: A significant development has emerged in the Mustafa Amir abduction and murder case, as the prime suspect, Armaghan, has made shocking new revelations about the gruesome crime, ARY News reported.

According to police sources, the main suspect, Armaghan, intentionally delayed his arrest to erase data from his computer.

Police sources revealed that before his arrest, Armaghan was trying to delete or transfer important files. To prevent law enforcement from entering, the suspect repeatedly fired shots at intervals.

Authorities also disclosed that during the raid, Armaghan was actively using his computer.

Investigators are now working to determine whether he was deleting or transferring data. Surveillance footage reportedly captured him monitoring the police as they closed in.

At the time of the raid, a girl was present with Armaghan.

Read More: Mustafa Amir murder: Heavy, prohibited arms recovered from home

Sources claim that he suspected her of alerting the police and subjected her to physical assault. After firing at the police, he forced the girl out of the room.

Investigators are now closely examining Armaghan’s actions to understand his motives and gather further evidence in the Mustafa Amir case.

Earlier, Police decided to get assistance from the home department in Mustafa Amir murder case after found heavy and prohibited bore millions of rupees expensive weapons from the home of the murder accused at Armughan.

Accused Armughan and his father were failed to produce licence of any weapon recovered from their home.

The police have decided to verify the recovered weapons from the home department. Arrested murder accused had installed over 40 CCTV cameras at home and resisted the raiding police party for four hours with the help of installed cameras, investigation officials said.

What really happened?

According to sources, the accused named Shiraz revealed crucial details to police during the investigation. He told the police that prime suspect Armughan lured Mustafa Amir to his house, where he subjected him to brutal torture using iron rods for three hours.

“After rendering Mustafa Amir unconscious, Armughan allegedly taped his mouth shut,” Shiraz said and added that then the victim was drove to Hub.

The car was stopped near a mountain, approximately two kilometers from Daraji. Shiraz revealed that Armaghan poured petrol on Mustafa and set him ablaze after checking if he was still alive.

“When the car’s trunk was opened, Mustafa Amir was still alive, and then Armughan poured petrol on car and set it ablaze with a lighter,” revealed the accused, Shiraz.

The suspect told the police that he and Armughan fled the scene, walking for three hours before paying a Suzuki pick-up driver Rs. 2,000 to take them to 4K Chowrangi.

“We took a rickshaw from 4K Chowrangi to Defence and then an online taxi to reach home,” Shiraz said.

He said that during the police raid, Armughan sent to his house to record a video, adding that failed to do so due to fear of the police and escaped.

Girl’s involvement

Mustafa’s mother had earlier informed the police about Marsha Shahid’s involvement in the case. She claimed that Marsha Shahid, a girl who had a four-year relationship with her son, was involved in his murder.

According to Mustafa’s mother, Marsha had been deceiving her son and was also addicted to drugs. The mother alleged that Marsha’s actions led to a dispute between Mustafa and Armughan, the prime suspect in the case.

Mustafa’s mother further revealed that Marsha had threatened to kill her son, and a fight also broke out between the two. She further claimed that Armaghan had informed Marsha about Mustafa’s murder on January 9.

The police later summoned Marsha for questioning, but she had already fled to the United States by then.

It is worth mentioning here that Mustafa Aamir went missing on January 6 and a kidnapping case was registered. The police then arrested main suspect, Armughan, from the Defence area of Karachi.