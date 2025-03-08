Mustafa Amir case: FIA traces Armaghan’s companies in US

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has traced four companies linked to Armaghan, the prime suspect in Mustafa Amir Murder case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The investigation into the Mustafa Amir murder case has taken significant progress after new details have emerged in the case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) traced Armaghan’s four companies. Two of these companies are registered in Pakistan, while the other two are based in the US, sources revealed.

As the probe deepens, the FIA has also discovered over 50 call center workstations at Armaghan’s residence, along with 18 laptops that are being scrutinized for further evidence.

The FIA plans to launch a boader crackdown once they’ve gathered more data on Armaghan and his associates from these devices.

This development comes after FIA initiated an investigation into alleged money laundering activities of Armaghan.

According to sources, the FIA team conducted a search operation at Armaghan’s residence, seizing digital devices, documents, and other evidence.

The agency has also obtained records of Armaghan’s online accounts, including his financial transactions, communication records, copies of his identification documents, bank records, and other relevant documents.

Sources revealed that the FIA team has already conducted an informal meeting with Armaghan and plans to formally arrest him soon. Once Armaghan is taken into custody, the FIA will begin a thorough investigation into his alleged crimes.

The FIA sources revealed that a copy of arm license against Kamran Asghar Qureshi’s name, and a dairy of his online dealings with Armaghan was also recovered from the house.