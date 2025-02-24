Mustafa Amir case: Israeli-made rifle recovered from Armaghan

KARACHI: The investigation police have uncovered shocking details about the weapons seized from Armaghan Qureishi in Mustafa Amir Murder case, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, an Israeli-made rifle was among the weapons recovered from Qureishi’s possession.

At least three weapons of Armaghan were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). During the examination, an automatic rifle was identified as an Israeili-made Uzi.

Notably, the recovered arms are valued at millions of rupees. However, Armaghan and his father, Kamran Qureishi, failed to produce licenses for the seized weapons.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

Confession

Police claimed that the suspect, Armaghan confessed to the murder of Mustafa Amir during interrogation.

According to police authorities, Armaghan’s statement was recorded on video.

In his confessional statement to police, Armaghan revealed that he drove the car from Khayaban-e-Mohafiz to Dareji.

He later set the vehicle on fire while Mustafa was still alive and semi-conscious. The suspect admitted to assaulting the deceased, firing three warning shots with a rifle that did not hit him.

Shiraz, the co-accused in the Mustafa Amir murder case, has come forward with disturbing details about the prime suspect Armaghan.

According to Shiraz, Armaghan was driven by a fit of rage after a dispute with a girl, which ultimately led to the brutal murder of Mustafa Amir.

Shiraz revealed that Mustafa Amir was subjected to hours of torture, bound with ropes, and eventually set on fire in his car. He claimed that Armaghan’s anger was fueled by his luxurious lifestyle.

The co-accused also disclosed that he and Armaghan had been friends since childhood and had even studied together. However, their friendship had ended some time ago, only to be rekindled when Armaghan visited Shiraz’s home.