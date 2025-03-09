Forensic report adds new twist to Mustafa Amir case investigation

KARACHI: The latest development in the Mustafa Amir murder case has revealed that no intoxicants or sedatives were found in his system before his death, according to a medical report released following the exhumation of his body, ARY News reported

The report, prepared by the Industrial Analytical Center at Karachi University, was based on the analysis of 11 samples collected from the deceased’s body. Advanced forensic techniques, including gas chromatography and mass spectrometry, were used to ensure accuracy.

The findings were confirmed by the signatures of the principal investigator, assistant investigator, technical manager, and two research officers, reinforcing the report’s credibility. The analysis of the samples, which included charred and decomposed remains containing carbon material, focused on specimens taken from the tongue, palate, neck, and other body parts.

This latest revelation adds a significant dimension to the ongoing investigation into Mustafa Amir’s murder as authorities continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.

The report also states that a portion of the evidence will be preserved under controlled conditions in the laboratory, while the remaining samples will be disposed of after 30 days.

The case has garnered widespread attention, with recent updates shedding light on the primary suspect, Armaghan. Investigators have uncovered details regarding his business dealings, digital currency accounts, and other activities.

Forensic teams are also analyzing evidence seized from his residence, including laptops and other materials. The investigation remains active as authorities work to uncover the full truth behind the case.

Earlier in the progress of this case, the investigation into the Mustafa Amir murder case found substantial progress, with significant new details emerging.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) traced four companies linked to Armaghan, the prime suspect in the case. From these companies, two are registered in Pakistan, while the remaining two are based in the United States.