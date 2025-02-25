Mustafa Amir case: Educational institutions under police radar after drug racket exposed

KARACHI: Police have launched a crackdown on the drug network exposed in educational institutions in the Mustafa Amir murder case, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

As per details, a list of educational institutions where drugs are being sold has been compiled, and police authorities are now actively searching for international drug traffickers exposed during the investigation of Mustafa Amir murder case.

Based on evidence recovered from the slain Mustafa Amir, accused Armaghan, and arrested suspect Sahir Hassan, law enforcement agencies have intensified their operations, the sources said and added notices have been issued to the parents of drug-using youth, and several have been summoned for questioning.

Officials plan to collect records of drug dealers from addicted students, while investigations reveal that narcotics are being smuggled into Pakistan from the US and Mexico via courier companies.

In a major development, customs officials will be interrogated in connection with the case, as authorities suspect their involvement in the smuggling operations.

Sources indicate that children of businessmen and influential personalities are among those involved in drug use.

Meanwhile, efforts are reportedly underway by key figures to prevent arrests and protect those implicated.

Earlier, Sahir Hasan, the son of renowned actor Sajid Hasan, ‘confessed’ to buying and selling drugs.

Sahir Hasan is currently on physical remand for his involvement in Mustafa Amir murder case. Sahir Hasan was taken into custody by police during a crackdown on drugs business following the Mustafa Amir murder case in Karachi.

According to sources, Sahir Hasan disclosed the names of prominent businessmen, politicians, and other individuals linked to the drugs trade.

The suspect reportedly admitted to transferring drug payments online through his father Sajid’s manager’s bank account. He revealed that he had been doing modeling for five years and addicted to weed for 13 years.

Sahir Hassan ‘confessed’ that he had been selling weed for two years and operated the entire drug business via Snapchat. He sourced narcotics from individuals named Bazil and Yahya and smuggled drugs worth millions through courier companies, the sources quoting police investigation report revealed.