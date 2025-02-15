Mustafa Amir murder case: DNA report reveals shocking details

KARACHI: In a major breakthrough in Mustafa Amir murder case, the DNA report has revealed shocking details, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the DNA samples collected from the crime scene have matched with Mustafa Amir’s mother.

The DNA samples were collected from a carpet in the room of the main suspect, Arman, where Mustafa Amir was allegedly murdered. DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider confirmed that the DNA report has been received and it has matched with Mustafa Amir’s mother’s DNA.

Earlier today, Karachi police initiated the process of exhuming the body of Mustafa Amir, who was brutally murdered after abduction, to collect DNA samples.

According to police officials, the body was initially buried on January 16 after it was found in a decomposed state.

The police had collected DNA samples from the victim’s mother to match with the DNA on the body of Mustafa Amir.

Police officials stated that the investigation is ongoing, and teams are working to apprehend the culprits involved in the murder case.

On the other hand, Faisal Edhi stated that the exhumation will be carried out in accordance with the court order and police have contacted the Edhi foundation regarding the process.

Yesterday, a suspect, arrested in Mustafa Amir’s kidnap and murder case, made shocking revelations, saying that the victim was still alive when he was burned inside a car.

According to sources, the accused named Shiraz revealed crucial details to police during the investigation. He told the police that prime suspect Armughan lured Mustafa Amir to his house, where he subjected him to brutal torture using iron rods for three hours.

“After rendering Mustafa Amir unconscious, Armughan allegedly taped his mouth shut,” Shiraz said and added that then the victim was drove to Hub.

The car was stopped near a mountain, approximately two kilometers from Daraji. Shiraz revealed that Armaghan poured petrol on Mustafa and set him ablaze after checking if he was still alive.

“When the car’s trunk was opened, Mustafa Amir was still alive, and then Armughan poured petrol on car and set it ablaze with a lighter,” revealed the accused, Shiraz.

The suspect told the police that he and Armughan fled the scene, walking for three hours before paying a Suzuki pick-up driver Rs. 2,000 to take them to 4K Chowrangi.

“We took a rickshaw from 4K Chowrangi to Defence and then an online taxi to reach home,” Shiraz said.

He said that during the police raid, Armughan sent to his house to record a video, adding that failed to do so due to fear of the police and escaped.