Mustafa Amir’s mother says a girl involved in murder

KARACHI: Mustafa Amir case has taken a new turn, as the deceased’s mother revealed details about the girl allegedly involved in the murder of her son, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media, Mustafa’s mother accused a girl named Marsha Shahid of being involved in the murder, saying that Marsha had been in a four-year relationship with Mustafa but had been cheating on him.

According to Mustafa’s mother, Marsha was also addicted to drugs whose actions led to a dispute between Mustafa and Armughan, the prime suspect in the case.

Mustafa’s mother further revealed that Marsha had previously threatened to kill her son, leading to a fight between the two.

She further claimed that Armughan had informed Marsha about Mustafa’s murder on January 9. The mother mentioned having screenshots of the last chat between Mustafa and Armughan as an evidence.

She had also reported Marsha’s involvement to the police. However, when the police summoned Marsha for questioning, she fled to the United States.

The mother added that Mustafa had been extremely angry at Marsha for her deceit and had no intention of meeting with Armughan.

Meanwhile, a suspect Shiraz has confessed to the murder of Mustafa Amir during a hearing at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi.

As per details, Shiraz revealed that Mustafa Amir was at Armughan’s house in Defence when a scuffle broke out between them.

The accused told the court that they beat Mustafa Amir to death and took the body in his car to Balochistan’s Hub area. The court asked Shiraz if he had been beaten by the police, to which Shiraz replied, that the police have not beaten him.