Mustafa Kamal says was ready to withdraw against Shehbaz Sharif

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal said that he and his party were willing to withdraw in favour of Paksitan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif from Karachi’s NA-242 but the latter decided against it, ARY New reported.

Speaking in ARY News Programme ‘Eleventh Hour’, Kamal said that during the seat adjustment talks with the PML-N for the General Elections 2024, the MQM-P was ready to support Shehbaz Sharif from Karachi’s NA-242 (Keamari-II).

“The PML-N changed its decision and decided not to field Shehbaz Sharif from the constituency,” the MQM-P senior deputy convener added.

Kamal also came down heavily on the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for ‘ignoring’ Karachi during its 15-year tenure in Sindh. He deplored that PPP has not done any development works in Karachi in the past 15 years.

The MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto himself admitted to buy water from tankers in Karachi.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif withdrew his nomination papers after MQM-P refused to withdraw its candidates Syed Mustafa Kama from NA-242.

PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi said that Khawaja Shoaib will be PML-N’s candidate from NA-242 in place of Shehbaz Sharif as no consensus reached with MQM-P for seat adjustment.