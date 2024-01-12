NA-242: Shehbaz Sharif withdraws from election in Karachi

KARACHI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif will not contest election from NA-242 constituency in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz withdrew his nomination papers after Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P refused to withdraw its candidates Mustafa Kamal from NA-242.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi said that Khawaja Shoaib will be PML-N’s candidate from NA-242 in place of Shehbaz Sharif as no consensus reached with MQM-P for seat adjustment.

Earlier, in a statement, Khalid Maqbool said that Mustafa Kamal will be MQM-P’s candidate from NA-242 – the constituency from where PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is also contesting general elections.

“All reports regarding seat adjustment with PML-N on NA-242 seat are baseless,” he clarified.

Siddiqui’s clarification came after it emerged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N have agreed over seat adjustment on Karachi’s NA-242 seat.