25.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 12, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

NA-242: Shehbaz Sharif withdraws from election in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif will not contest election from NA-242 constituency in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz withdrew his nomination papers after Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P refused to withdraw its candidates Mustafa Kamal from NA-242.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi said that Khawaja Shoaib will be PML-N’s candidate from NA-242 in place of Shehbaz Sharif as no consensus reached with MQM-P for seat adjustment.

Read More: No seat adjustment with PML-N for NA-242 as MQM-P unveils Karachi candidates

Earlier, in a statement, Khalid Maqbool said that Mustafa Kamal will be MQM-P’s candidate from NA-242 – the constituency from where PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is also contesting general elections.

“All reports regarding seat adjustment with PML-N on NA-242 seat are baseless,” he clarified.

Siddiqui’s clarification came after it emerged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N have agreed over seat adjustment on Karachi’s NA-242 seat.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.