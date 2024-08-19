Mustafa Kamal urges PM for national policy on electricity

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Mustafa Kamal has called on the prime minister to develop a comprehensive national policy, instead of a particular provincial-centric policy, to address the country’s electricity crisis.

He stressed that Karachi, despite current challenges, continues to contribute 51% to the national economy so any policy for relief in electricity bills should include Sindh and particularly Karachi, he said while speaking at ARY News programme 11th Hour hosted by Waseem Badami.

Syed Mustafa Kamal expressed concerns over the high electricity tariffs and capacity payments, urging the government to provide immediate relief to the public.

Referring to his recent meeting with the prime minister, Syed Mustafa Kamal clarified that the meeting with the prime minister was not focused solely on Punjab, where electricity prices have been reduced by Rs. 14, but on the broader electricity issues affecting the entire country, including Karachi.

The MQM-P leader urged the prime minister to take clear and decisive action on the matter, rather than relying on indirect information.

Syed Mustafa Kamal revealed that he, along with Information Minister Atta Tarar, held a joint press conference on the issue of Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

He added that meetings with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Zardari had also taken place, and there was no animosity between them.

However, he criticised the Sindh government for its ‘discriminatory’ treatment of Karachi and Hyderabad, stressing that the entire nation should be treated fairly.

“Karachi contributes more than 51% to Pakistan’s exports,” Syed Mustafa Kamal pointed out, adding that the prime minister is responsible for the entire country, not just Islamabad or Punjab. He called on the prime minister to acknowledge that Sindh is part of Pakistan, which has a population of 240 million, and that the entire country deserves attention and relief.

Syed Mustafa Kamal highlighted the burden of paying for non-operational IPPs and suggested that the government should offer affordable land to investors for six months to stimulate investment. He also criticised the government’s reliance on IMF approvals for spending and insisted that there are ways to provide relief to the public by improving management and fixing leaks in the system.

The MQM-P leader dismissed the idea of burning electricity bills as a solution, pointing out that repeating the action after 15 days would be futile. However, he expressed optimism that the federal government would eventually provide relief on electricity bills.

Syed Mustafa Kamal voiced concerns about the allocation of 40% of jobs in Sindh under the urban quota being taken away through the use of fake domiciles, further disadvantaging citizens.