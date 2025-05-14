Mustafizur doubtful for IPL 2025 after being picked as replacement player

Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman was named by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who opted out of the remainder of IPL 2025.

However, his participation in the tournament hit a snag after an official of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) revealed that they had not been contacted for a no-objection certificate (NOC), according to Indian media outlets.

IPL franchises usually sign players after the issuance of NOC from their respective cricket boards.

According to BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rehman is scheduled to play for the national side in the T20I series against the UAE later this month.

He revealed that the BCB has not received a request for the issuance of an NOC for the Bangladesh seamer’s participation in the IPL 2025.

“Mustafizur is supposed to go with the team to the UAE according to the schedule. We have not received any communication from IPL officials. I have also not received any such official communication from Mustafizur either,” he told a cricketing website.

According to reports, Mustafizur Rahman was part of the Bangladesh squad which flew to Dubai for the upcoming series against the UAE.

It is worth noting here that the Bangladesh seamer was signed as a replacement player by the DC after Jake Fraser-McGurk opted out of the IPL 2025 due to “personal reasons.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are scheduled to play back-to-back away T20I series against UAE and Pakistan.

Both series are set to clash with the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

Bangladesh will face UAE in two T20Is on May 17 and 19, respectively, followed by a five-match T20I series against Pakistan from May 25 till June 3.