Muzaffargarh sisters murder: Probe comes up with shocking revelations

MUZAFFARGARH: Police arrested three brothers on charges of brutally murdering their three minor sisters in Muzaffargarh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Major progress was made on probe into three minor girls’ murder case in Muzaffargarh as the police arrested three real brothers of the slain girls.

The bodies of the minor girls aged from six years to 11 years were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem. Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation confirmed the arrests of the slain girls’ real brothers.

He added that a case was also registered at the City police station and the investigation is underway in different aspects.

Yesterday, three minor girls – daughters of Ijaz – had gone missing from Muzaffargarh’s Thermal Colony after they left home for playing on a vacant plot.

While talking to ARY News, the girls’ mother said that two of her minor daughters left the home to play outside as per routine but neither had they reached their friends’ home nor madrasah.

She added that her elder daughter went outside to find her younger sisters but she also went missing. “Some children told us that they saw the girls in the park but they did not return home till Maghrib prayers.”

Later, the family found their bodies in an empty quarter adjacent to their house in .

Police investigators found that the door of the empty quarter can be opened from inside the victims’ house.

A neighbor told ARY News that some of the neighbours came to meet the missing girls’ father. “When the father asked someone to bring a fan from the quarter, bodies of the girls were found there.”

After the terrifying murders of the minor girls, Inspector General (IG) Punjab took notice and ordered RP DG Khan to submit the probe report. He had also ordered to immediately arrest the culprits with the help of CCTV cameras and evidence.